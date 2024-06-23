New Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick and Lakers guard Austin Reaves. Photo Credits: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports (Redick, left); Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports (Reaves. right).

At least one of the Los Angeles Lakers players that JJ Redick is set to coach is excited for the upcoming season.

Redick’s hiring has been the source of criticism, particularly given that he’s worked exclusively in media since his playing career ended. But Lakers guard Austin Reeves is more optimistic.

Speaking to Cierra Clark of THV 11 (Little Rock’s CBS affiliate), Reaves had nothing but praise for his new coach.

“I’ve gotten to know JJ a little bit, going on his podcast during the middle of the year,” Reaves said. “He’s a basketball genius, I think as everybody knows. I can’t wait to get to work with him. He actually text me yesterday and wanted to get on a call. I just can’t wait to put our brains together and you know, go have a good year.”

Redick will be Reeves’ third NBA coach, following Frank Vogel and Darvin Ham.

Reeves, who signed with the Lakers as an undrafted rookie in 2021, is coming off of his best NBA season. He played in all 82 games during the 2023-24 season, starting 57 of them. His 32.1 minutes and 15.9 points per game were both fourth on the team, behind only LeBron James, Anthony Davis and D’Angelo Russell.

[Video Credit: Cierra Clark on X]