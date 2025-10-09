Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James has drawn derision and mockery for teasing a monumental career announcement only for it to be a Hennessy ad. And now he’s also drawing a lawsuit.

Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick may think that only “idiots” thought LeBron James was serious about announcing his retirement when he teased a “second decision” on social media this week. However, the social media post led to a flood of people purchasing Lakers tickets at inflated prices, thinking that the 40-year-old legend could be embarking on a retirement tour.

According to TMZ, one of those people was a Lakers fan named Andrew Garcia. And he’s not happy that he purchased tickets to see the Lakers play the Cleveland Cavaliers this season with two tickets for the March 31, 2026 game at a cool $432.83 each.

Just how upset is he? Well, Garcia filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles accusing James of fraud, deception, and misrepresentation. And he wants his money back from James himself after filing a suit in small claims court in Los Angeles.

The decision of all decisions. October 7th. 12pm EST. 🫡👑 #TheSecondDecision pic.twitter.com/1uop8sIU25 — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 6, 2025

The chances of Garcia winning this lawsuit are obviously between slim and none. Nobody forced anyone to buy tickets to Lakers games at inflated values. And James’ career at his age could be over at any moment. Plus, anyone who follows LeBron James knows that he has done this before. Just a few months ago he had an Amazon ad that started with a faux press conference asking about retirement. However, the original “second decision” tweet did not clearly label that it was an ad, so maybe there’s a case to be made… if not legally, than at least on principle.

In case you were wondering, the get in price for that Lakers-Cavaliers game is now just $150. Let’s just hope for Garcia’s sake that LeBron James doesn’t decide to sit out that game because of load management.