The 2024-25 NBA schedule was revealed on Thursday, and the Los Angeles Lakers lead the way with 33 appearances on national television despite being bounced out of the playoffs in the first round over five games.

The Lakers have 11 games on TNT, 12 on NBA TV and 10 more on ABC and ESPN.

Despite not making it out of the play-in tournament, the Golden State Warriors will appear 31 times on national television. The team has ten games on TNT and nine on ABC and ESPN.

The New York Knicks have 30 games airing nationally, with ten games each on ABC and ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV.

The Phoenix Suns have 28 games on the NBA’s national television partners, including ten on ABC and ESPN, 11 on NBA TV, and seven on TNT.

The reigning NBA Champion Boston Celtics have 27 games on national television. This season, the Celtics have nine games on TNT, eight on NBA TV, and ten on ESPN and ABC.

The Denver Nuggets are featured 25 times across the NBA’s media partners. The team has 11 games on ESPN’s networks and seven apiece on TNT and NBA TV to lead the way among the rest of the league. Despite the team’s on-court success in recent years, fans have been rightfully discouraged by poor coverage from the national media. While airing more Nuggets games doesn’t necessarily mean the coverage will be better, it’s a tacit acknowledgment that the team is worthy of more attention.

On the other side of the coin, the Detroit Pistons have just four games on national television: three on NBA TV and one on ESPN. Fresh off of their NBA Draft Lottery win, the Atlanta Hawks make eight appearances: six on NBA TV, one on TNT, and one on ESPN. The Toronto Raptors have five total games airing nationally in America: three on NBA TV and one apiece on ESPN and TNT. The Chicago Bulls have zero TNT games, three NBA TV games, and two ESPN games. The Washington Wizards have zero ESPN games, one TNT game, and four NBA TV games. The Portland Trail Blazers are on TNT once, NBA TV three times, and are absent from ESPN’s schedule.

