Apr 10, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; The LA Clippers logo at center court at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday, KTLA announced the network’s long-running relationship with the LA Clippers would continue during the 2023-24 season.

This season, four Clippers preseason games and 11 regular season games will be aired and streamed (through its website and KTLA+ platform) on KTLA.

Here’s the full schedule of KTLA games.

October 8 vs Jazz 6 p.m. PT (preseason)

October 10 vs Jazz 7 p.m. PT (preseason)

October 17 vs Nuggets 7:30 p.m. PT (preseason)

October 19 vs Nuggets 7 p.m. PT (preseason)

October 27 @ Jazz 6:30 p.m. PT

November 8 @ Nets 4:30 p.m. PT

November 25 vs Mavericks 7:30 p.m. PT

November 29 vs Kings 7 p.m. PT

December 14 vs Warriors 7:30 p.m. PT

December 21 @ Thunder 5 p.m. PT

February 4 @ Heat 3 p.m. PT

February 23 @ Grizzlies 5 p.m. PT

March 3 @ Timberwolves 12:30 p.m. PT

March 17 vs Hawks 6:30 p.m. PT

April 9 vs Suns 7 p.m. PT

In addition to the live games, KTLA will be airing a three-part Clippers miniseries called Clippers’ Clipboard during the KTLA Morning News, starting on September 14.

The three-part miniseries will air starting Sept. 14 and will include behind-the-scenes access and interviews with stars like Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook; coach Ty Lue; and other Clippers personalities.

The story also mentions that the partnership between KTLA and the Clippers will run through at least next season. This is the 15th year of Clippers games airing on KTLA.

Last year, the Clippers rolled out a direct-to-consumer service called ClipperVision that featured several different broadcasts, including all of the games airing on KTLA and Bally Sports SoCal. The additional feeds included a BallerVision broadcast featuring former players, Korean and Spanish language broadcasts, and an augmented reality feed. ClipperVision plans for the 2023-24 season have yet to be announced.

