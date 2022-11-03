After hiding Kyrie Irving from the media for four days, the Brooklyn Nets finally allowed him to speak with reporters Thursday morning.

It was the first time Irving addressed the media since his tense exchange with ESPN’s Nick Friedell Saturday night, where the seven-time All-Star attempted to play the victim as he was being asked about promoting a film with antisemitic tropes on his social media platform.

Last Thursday, Irving linked a 2018 movie titled Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America to his large social media following. That film is based on a 2014 book that has been heavily criticized for being filled with antisemitic disinformation. Irving proceeded to double down and defend sharing the film before he finally gave in to the backlash and released a statement acknowledging the negative impact his tweet had. However, noticeably absent from the statement was any sort of apology.

“You said you didn’t mean to cause any harm, were you apologizing?” Irving was asked Thursday morning when he met with reporters.

Kyrie Irving says he didn't mean to cause any harm in sharing a post to a film that has been described as anti-Semitic: "I'm not the one that made the documentary" pic.twitter.com/NkRvZDoqbS — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) November 3, 2022

“I didn’t mean to cause any harm. I’m not the one that made the documentary,” Irving said.

Irving wrote “I take responsibility” in his statement, but saying “I’m not the one who made the documentary” instead of offering an apology when met with cameras and microphones certainly makes it seem like he’s doing the exact opposite of taking responsibility.

Following a week of reflection, criticism and preparation to face the media, Irving’s response to offending the Jewish community is that he didn’t make the documentary. There is so much ignorance and arrogance in that comment from Irving. Not being the one who made the documentary doesn’t evade Irving of criticism for using his social media platform to share or promote the film. Most of the media and public understands that, but Irving doesn’t seem to.

Presented with another opportunity to address his controversial tweet, Irving was asked if he has any antisemitic beliefs, but he still chose to fan the flame over offering a direct response.

“I don’t know how the label becomes justified because you guys asked me the same questions over and over again,” Irving answered. “But this is not gonna turn into a spin around cycle, questions upon questions. I told you guys how I felt. I respect all walks of life.”

When pressed to provide a simple “yes” or “no” response to the question, Irving again chose to be more cryptic with his answer.

Kyrie Irving is asked if he has any anti-Semitic beliefs: pic.twitter.com/hHI8FFqMbs — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) November 3, 2022

“I cannot be antisemitic if I know where I come from,” Irving said.

Since sharing the controversial link to his 4.6 million followers on Twitter, Irving has had several opportunities to walk back the post by pleading ignorance to the film’s antisemitic core. His continued desire to sidestep any responsibility by insulting morality only highlights why the Nets attempted to hide Irving from the media in recent days. But this controversy is self-inflicted by Irving, and if the Nets don’t like the negative press he’s causing, then they should do something that the NBA has been afraid to do and send him home.

[SNY]