When it comes to current NBA players well-positioned for a future in media, Kyle Lowry stands out as one of the most obvious candidates.

As it turns out, the veteran point guard isn’t going to wait until he retires before beginning the next stage of his career.

On Thursday, Amazon announced that Lowry will be joining its team of analysts as part of its first season as an NBA rightsholder. The news is especially notable as the Philadelphia 76ers guard is preparing to begin the 20th season of his NBA career.

“I’m excited to start the next chapter of my basketball journey with the Prime Sports team,” Lowry said in a release. “The talent they’ve assembled is incredible, and together we’ll deliver something fresh and special for basketball fans worldwide. It’s an honor to be part of this from day one, and I’m committed to sharing the insights I’ve gained from my career through NBA on Prime for years to come.”

Added Prime Sports Head of On-Air Talent Amina Hussein: “We look forward to Kyle’s contributions to our team both this season as an active player and in the future. His authentic personality and deep understanding of today’s game will offer viewers unique analysis as we deliver NBA coverage that celebrates the game, and educates fans around the world.”

According to the announcement, Lowry will make select appearances throughout the 2025-26 season, with “increased responsibilities in the future.” Reading between the lines, it sounds like the 6-time All-Star’s role will be similar to the one that Draymond Green has played on TNT Sports’ NBA coverage in recent years.

While the idea of a current player taking on an active media role is unique, it doesn’t necessarily come as a surprise — and not just because of Lowry’s promising future in the industry. Appearing on Pardon My Take in June, ex-NBA star-turned-Amazon analyst Blake Griffin seemingly let it slip that the Villanova product would also be joining the streamer.

“Kyle Lowry is going to be our — actually, I don’t know if that one’s been announced,” Griffin said. “Damnit. He’s a player correspondent, maybe. Maybe in some capacity. I don’t know. We’ve been talking about it.”

Three months later, the news is now official.