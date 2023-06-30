Nov 24, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; New York Knicks color commentator and former player Walt Frazier broadcasts prior to a game between the New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks great Walt “Clyde” Frazier has become synonymous with the team’s telecasts on MSG Network since 1998. If you ask the Hall of Famer, it’s business as usual, and he doesn’t plan on slowing down anytime soon.

Frazier recently spoke to AllKnicks.com and made it clear that he isn’t going anywhere:

“I’m going do it as long as I can,” the 78-year-old Frazier said of the analyst role he has held since 1998. “I’ll probably get off the road, cut back on road games (but) I’ll do more home games. I still like mingling with the fans, signing autographs, talking to the kids, doing basketball camps. I’m in my element!”

At 78, Frazier won’t attend many of the road games as he entailed, with road life becoming a steeper challenge for the legendary Knick. But fans who’ve come to like his stylings in the booth with Mike Breen shouldn’t fear that Frazier will be leaving the booth soon.

Breen and Frazier sticking around mean the Knicks will still have a strong commentary booth. Traditionally, they’ve always done pretty well in that regard. Breen and Marv Albert have held the play-by-play role down since the 1986 NBA season. When Clyde joined the booth in 1998, he replaced the outgoing John Andariese. “Johnny Hoops” moved to the radio booth, where he worked until retiring in 2012.

With Walt staying put on MSG, Knick fans will still get to listen to his smooth stylings and commentary for the foreseeable future. That future might dwindle sometime, maybe soon. But for now, the Hall of Famer will stay in and around the city he’s always been beloved in.

