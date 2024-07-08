Photo Credit: Roommates Show on YouTube

Josh Hart wants to make sure his new rookie can read.

Big East rivalries aside, the New York Knicks guard was genuinely curious about reports — which have been debunked — that former Marquette Golden Eagles star Tyler Kolek is illiterate. Right after Hart on his Roommates Show asked that question aloud, Jalen Brunson immediately repeated “Josh,” as he was in relative disbelief that his longtime teammate fell for a debunked rumor.

This “report” on Kolek’s supposed illiteracy has been circulating for months. This started as a Providence College Burner Community joke in December, as chronicled by Amanda Christovich of Front Office Sports in March. And Kolek himself made fun of it in December, posting his grades (with a 3.934 GPA):

I just learned how to read 🥲 https://t.co/h3hJCtkg8R pic.twitter.com/bRxQZhbr1o — Tyler Kolek (@KolekTyler) December 19, 2023

And to be fair to Hart, The Michael Kay Show also fell for these “reports.”

Michael Kay and his pals fell for a bogus story that new #Knicks guard Tyler Kolek cannot read and he got a 7 on the Wonderlic test. NBA prospects do not take the Wonderlic test, and Kolek is quite good at reading. This nonsense was debunked four months ago. Great job, fellas. pic.twitter.com/HdgmYkYX2T — Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) June 29, 2024

But the hilarity here is Hart genuinely asking, “Can he read,” with Brunson almost instantly putting his face in his hands. Co-host Matt Hillman clarified that the reports were false, but an intrigued Brunson wanted to see where Hart was heading with this.

“It was reports,” said an exasperated Hart. “It said he couldn’t read. I just wanted to know if he could read.”

“Have you ever seen the accounts like (@TheNBACentel) and it’s just like, ‘Oh wait, that’s not real,'” Brunson added.

Seems like the New York Knicks star point guard doesn’t believe everything he reads on the internet.

“I just know because Matt sent the tweet,” added Hart as he threw his co-host under the bus. “Matt sent the tweet. It said brother couldn’t read. So, I just wanted to know if brother could read.”

It didn’t go unnoticed.

Hillman played it cool, claiming he was just the messenger. Sharing the tweet in their group chat suggests they were all in on the joke, keeping the “report(s)” alive for their own amusement. But hey, the fact that it made the edited version of the podcast shows these guys don’t take themselves too seriously. Brunson’s reaction and the lighthearted back-and-forth prove it was all in good fun.

“I would assume he went to Marquette; he can read,” Brunson added.

“Mmmmh, you know Marquette’s not that good of a school,” Hart quipped.

And there it is, you had to know that little jab between Big East rivals (Marquette and Villanova) would be coming. Surely, Hart and Brunson could ask their teammate if he can read. That might not exactly go over well or be a good first impression, but it certainly makes for entertaining podcast material.

But then again, Hart had trouble reading a name himself.

