Tracy Morgan fell ill and required a wheelchair to be escorted out of Monday night’s New York Knicks game, leaving fans and players concerned.

Early in the second half New York’s matchup with the Miami Heat game from Madison Square Garden, the game was delayed for nearly 10 minutes when Morgan began vomiting from his courtside seat.

Play resumed after Morgan was wheeled off the court while also appearing to be dealing with a nosebleed. Following the game, Knicks forward Josh Hart was asked about the delay and he immediately offered well-wishes for Morgan.

“We hope everything’s good with Tracy Morgan. Avid, lifetime Knick fan so prayers go out to him and his health and safety.” – Josh Hart pic.twitter.com/2aKRxONUMp — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) March 18, 2025



“First and foremost, obviously we hope everything’s good with Tracy Morgan,” Hart told reporters. “Avid, lifetime Knick fan so prayers go out to him and his health and safety.”

The scene was especially concerning considering some of Morgan’s past health battles. Morgan, who has dealt with diabetes, underwent a kidney transplant in 2010. And in 2014, he was placed in a medically-induced coma for two weeks after the limo he was riding in was struck by a Walmart truck in New Jersey.

But Tuesday morning, the actor and comedian shared an update on Instagram from a hospital bed to say he was “doing ok,” while revealing he was suffering from food poisoning.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracy Morgan (@tracymorgan)

“Thank you for all your concern! I’m doing ok now and doctors say it was food poisoning,” Morgan wrote on Instagram. “Appreciate my MSG family for taking such good care of me and I need to shout out the crew that had to clean that up. Appreciate you!”

Tracy Morgan didn’t say what or where he ate that caused the food poisoning, hopefully it wasn’t anything served by his MSG family. But it’s great to hear that by Tuesday morning, the comedian was already on the mend.