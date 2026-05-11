Credit: 6abc

The Philadelphia 76ers have some soul-searching to do after being swept out of the 2026 NBA Playoffs by the rival New York Knicks.

Adding insult to injury, Knicks fans completely took over the Sixers’ home arena, Xfinity Mobile Arena, despite players pleading with the Philly faithful not to let that happen.

And if getting swept wasn’t bad enough, the 76ers were completely blown out on Sunday in a noncompetitive series-ending 144-114 loss.

The Knicks and their fans had done what they set out to do, and embarrassed their Eastern Conference rival in the process. However, just because the game was over doesn’t mean the humiliation was done.

Just ask 6abc reporter Cheyenne Corin, who was at Xfinity Mobile Arena after the game to offer some thoughts from Philly fans. But before she could do that, a horde of New York fans swarmed around her and completely took over.

Tough scenes in Philly after the Sixers were swept by the Knicks. pic.twitter.com/0xh04fwsIX — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 10, 2026

After Corin battled to be heard amid the yelling and cheering Knicks fans, viewers were presented with a montage of comments from Sixers fans, ranging from frustrated to angry to upset. One was even brought to tears.

According to the New York Post, Corin also shared a video on her Instagram story of Knicks fans chanting “f*ck Embiid” after the win.

The whole scene was a little bit of karmic revenge on Sixers fans, who crashed a Boston Celtics postgame show after beating them in the first round.