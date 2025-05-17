via @mttmmanny on Instagram

After everyone else was counting out the Boston Celtics, Brian Windhorst refused.

Jayson Tatum’s season just ended with a devastating Achilles injury, and the New York Knicks took a 3-1 series lead to Beantown. Windhorst was right, albeit for one night, as a Tatum-less Celtics forced a Game 6. But after running roughshod over the Knicks in the regular season, the No. 1 team in the Eastern Conference ran out of gas.

The Knicks beat the Celtics, 119-81, in Game 6 at Madison Square Garden. Heading into the second quarter with a 6-point lead, Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and company never looked back. They didn’t blow multiple 20-point leads like the Celtics did in their 4-2 series loss; they kept their foot on the gas. In doing so, New York clinched a date with the Indiana Pacers to reach its first Conference Finals since the turn of the century.

Knicks fans don’t forget. And after seeing their team wax the Celtics by 38 points, they flooded in droves to Windhorst’s mentions on X (formerly Twitter). They also flooded the streets. But, apparently, only one Knicks fan was brave enough to confront Windhorst in person.

“How do you feel about Boston losing?” asked @mttmmanny on Instagram, brandishing an imaginary microphone.

Windhorst, who still had his earpiece in from a hit he had just done on ESPN, went to answer the question. Regardless of how you feel about Windy, especially if you’re a Knicks fan who is still bitter about his analysis, he faced the music. As he trekked back to his hotel with his backpack slung across his shoulders, Windhorst started to respond about one of the teams for which he actually reserved an NBA Finals hotel.

“I don’t give a f*ck,” the fan shot back. “Knicks in 6, p*ssy. Talk all that sh*t now. Talk all that sh*t now. What are you going to say?”

Windhorst deserves a lot of credit here. He smiled, offered a chuckle, and kept on walking.

The video cuts off after 10 seconds, so maybe more was said, but Windhorst had already said enough by not saying anything.