Credit: NBA

The New York Knicks took down the Atlanta Hawks 113-102 in Game 1 of their first-round series on Saturday. After the victory, Mike Brown met with the media at Madison Square Garden, and a loud notification could be heard from a reporter’s phone that was placed next to the microphone as Brown spoke. Brown took the opportunity to explain why reporters should mute phones during media sessions, but he did so while showing off a good sense of humor.

As Brown was answering a question about Knicks center Mitchell Robinson’s free-throw shooting issues, a phone notification went off at the desk. Brown then picked up the phone.

“Whosever phone this is, you need to do a better job of muting when you get a text,” Brown said, into the phone. “Because when you get a text, it interrupts the press conference. And people here don’t like when the press conference gets interrupted. So, I’d appreciate your help next time, whosever phone this is. Thank you. I’m sorry, was there another question?”

Mike Brown picked up someone’s phone at his press conference because the sound was on lol pic.twitter.com/yGmgkcKlTx — Oh No He Didn’t (@ohnohedidnt24) April 19, 2026

A reporter said, “I’m sorry, coach. I’m guilty.”

“Okay, no problem,” Brown said, while laughing. “You’re a stand-up guy. I like it.”

It’s also a lot easier for Brown to have fun with a moment like that after winning a playoff game rather than losing one. But that was good work by Brown to make a good point (silence phones during media sessions) while also turning it into a funny press conference.