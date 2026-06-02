Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks are doing little to eliminate the Streisand effect on Mitchell Robinson’s right-hand injury by keeping him from attending the NBA Finals media day.

As Knicks fans waited for the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder to play through a grueling seven-game series in the Western Conference Finals, they did so believing they were heading to the NBA Finals fully healthy. And then Shams Charania sparked a firestorm by reporting that Mitchell Robinson suffered a broken right pinky finger, forcing the Knicks center to undergo surgery. Charania later reported Robinson expects to play Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Mitchell Robinson has undergone surgery on his broken right pinky finger — and fully plans to play in the New York Knicks’ Game 1 of the NBA Finals against OKC or San Antonio next Wednesday while wearing a brace on his hand, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/IkABI9rMsk — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 29, 2026

Despite Charania reporting that Robinson intends to play, the Knicks have remained coy about his injury and outlook. The Knicks, however, did confirm the injury was not suffered during a game or practice, which has only led to rampant speculation about how Robinson broke his right pinky. And adding to the mystery around Robinson’s injury is the fact that the Knicks did not make him available during Tuesday’s media day ahead of the NBA Finals.

The Knicks seemingly could have just quieted all the noise by saying Robinson’s injury occurred during basketball-related activity. But if someone who knows how Robinson injured his right hand has evidence of what actually happened, the Knicks would have been risking making this an even bigger mess by lying.

Without clarity on how Robinson sustained the injury, fans will continue to speculate about what happened, likely inventing scenarios worse than the truth. The best way for Robinson and the Knicks to silence those rumors is to win. Once Game 1 of the NBA Finals tips off Wednesday night, Robinson’s hand will become a footnote. But if the Knicks lose and Robinson looks ineffective, then fans and media will be searching for answers again.