Tom Thibodeau was the most successful New York Knicks head coach in a quarter-century, and it got him fired. It’s a move so confusing that NBA Centel might be the only logical explanation.

In the wake of getting knocked out of the playoffs, satirical social media account NBA Centel crafted a post claiming the Knicks fired Tom Thibodeau. 24 hours later, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported the Knicks have fired Tom Thibodeau.

BREAKING: The New York Knicks have fired Tom Thibodeau. (Via @WindhostESPN) pic.twitter.com/6ZWemx7xPb — NBACentel (@TheNBACentel) June 2, 2025



He’s the first head coach since Pat Riley to lead the Knicks to back-to-back 50-win seasons. And he just took the Knicks to their first Eastern Conference Finals in 25 years. This was a franchise that was dormant before Thibodeau arrived to help right the ship. But despite reaching heights that seemed unattainable when he was hired, Thibodeau won’t get a chance to finish the job.

Earlier this week, The Athletic reported Knicks president Leon Rose supported Thibodeau’s return, as did superstar point guard Jalen Brunson. What changed? That NBA Centel post.

Like Ballsack Sports before it, NBA Centel has a history of duping fans and media members. Stephen A. Smith, Kendrick Perkins and Colin Cowherd are among those who have been “Sacked” or “Centel’d” by a parody post. Maybe that’s what happened with the Knicks and Thibodeau. Maybe Thibodeau saw NBA Centel’s post and cleaned out his office assuming he was out. Maybe Leon Rose saw NBA Centel’s post and assumed James Dolan made a unilateral decision. Why else would the Knicks axe their best head coach in decades, coming off their best season in decades?

Obviously, it’s ridiculous to think the Knicks could have been duped into firing their own head coach. But the reality of the situation could be much worse. Dolan is back and he’s ready to meddle.

It should be seen as no coincidence that the Knicks turned their franchise around while Dolan was busy with the Sphere in Las Vegas. But now that the Sphere is open and the Knicks are the best show in New York, Dolan is taking his talents back to Madison Square Garden.

If Leon Rose wanted the Knicks best head coach in decades to stay, and Jalen Brunson wanted the Knicks best head coach in decades to stay, then it had to be Dolan. And while Dolan probably may not have been Centel’d, it’s not crazy to think he could have been pleasantly surprised with the reaction to that post enough to think it was time for him to start flexing his NBA muscle around the Garden again.