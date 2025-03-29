Feb 10, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; MSG Network announcer and former New York Knicks great Walt Frazier on the court before game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Walt Frazier turned 80 Saturday, and several generations of New York Knicks fans literally can’t recall the franchise before “Clyde” came to town.

Frazier joined the Knicks as the No. 5 overall draft pick in 1967. He earned seven All-Star honors and won two NBA championships before leaving in 1977 to finish out his career in Cleveland. He’s been a Knicks broadcaster with MSG Networks since 1987, first in radio but now famously paired with Mike Breen on the TV side.

But now Frazier is 80. At this age, most people have long since decided to retire and spend their days fishing, traveling, or spoiling their grandchildren.

Don’t expect the Knicks and MSG Networks to host a retirement celebration for Frazier anytime soon. In a wide-ranging and entertaining interview with The New York Post, Walt said that’s not in his plans.

“My life is … sweet. I can always say, “Who has it better than Clyde?” I still thank God,” Frazier said. “Fifty years … I played in the greatest city in the world, I’ve played for one of the greatest teams in the greatest arena, the greatest fans. And I still have that adulation, wherever I go, people show me so much respect, and that’s why it’s so humbling for me, and wanting to help. And I’d be an ingrate not to want to give back and help other people. I’m standing on the shoulders of so many people that have helped me.

“I want it to be my legacy, that Clyde was always concerned. And I have been with the fans, we’ve had a love affair for a long time, and I’d just like for it to continue.

“I don’t see retirement anytime soon. Obviously I’ve cut back on the road. But I still like to do the home games. Even after that, I’d like to be like [John] Starks, like [Patrick] Ewing, like L.J. [Larry Johnson], like Spree [Latrell Sprewell] — to be around, sort of an ambassador, talking to the fans, coming to the games. I still see that in my future.”

Frazier said he’s thrilled by the current players, coaches, and others around the Knicks organization who are so kind to him.

“The respect they show me: ‘OG, OG’ when I’m around, and ‘There’s the OG,'” Frazier said. “And the coaches … the Garden has been my Xanadu, man, for 50 years, the workers there, the way they show me love and affection wherever I go. I’m just like on a magic carpet ride when I’m thinking about being 80 years old, man! I can’t believe it.”

Turning 80 has given Frazier a chance to reflect on his life, and The Post’s Steve Serby pitched an interesting question at the legendary player and broadcaster: “If your life were a movie, what scenes must be in that movie?” Frazier mentioned his draft day, when the Seattle Supersonics called his agent and said they would draft him. Yet the Knicks, who’d never talked to him, picked him instead.

Another great scene in a theoretical They Call Me Clyde: The Walt Frazier Story movie would be Frazier coming to New York from college at Southern Illinois, where he said he was “quiet and shy.” That all changed in New York, where his flamboyant dress and attitude made him a fan favorite.

Frazier also touched on how fortunate he was to have supportive teammates when he arrived with the Knicks during an era when Black athletes were still struggling for acceptance. He admitted there were some whispers from a few players when he arrived, but former Hall of Fame teammate (and later U.S. senator) Bill Bradley spoke up.

“Bill Bradley stepped in and said, ‘Hey man, we don’t do that here. We don’t see color, we just see the players and everything,'” Frazier said. “We’ve always had that in basketball in not seeing color. Look at the Knicks, man, we captivated the city because of hit-the-open-man, move the ball. Every Tuesday and Saturday, New York stopped to watch the Knicks. They never saw color, they just saw five guys in harmony trying to win.”

It’s been a wild and entertaining ride for Frazier so far on the way to 80. And he’s not finished having fun yet.