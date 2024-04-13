Mike Breen and Walt “Clyde” Frazier have been hailed for their great chemistry on New York Knicks broadcasts.

The pair were honored earlier this year to commemorate their 25th anniversary of calling Knicks games on MSG Network. They were featured in stories and videos, and they talked about their working relationship, and how their broadcast chemistry developed almost immediately.

That chemistry was on full display at the end of Friday night’s game in Madison Square Garden. As Knicks star Jalen Brunson went to the free-throw line in the final seconds of a 111-107 win over the Brooklyn Nets, Breen remarked, “Jalen Brunson has been the type of player Knick fans have been waiting for for a long time.”

“Since a guy named Clyde,” Frazier quickly responded. The Hall of Fame guard last played for the Knicks in 1977.

“Like I said, that’s a long time,” Breen said.

Moments like that show why Breen and Frazier are widely regarded as one of the best broadcast duos in the business.

The two friends had a nice laugh about that little zinger, then went on with the broadcast.

“Jalen Brunson, another 30-point game, he is the gift that keeps on giving,” Breen said.

“Infallible, indomitable, incredible, it’s Brunson,” Frazier added.

The pair have had plenty to be cheer about lately, as the Knicks’ win clinched them home-court advantage in the first-round of the playoffs, and they are still alive for the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.