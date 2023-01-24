Longtime New York Knicks radio analyst Brendan Brown has been fired by MSG Networks following verbal harassment allegations.

Brown had been partnered with play-by-play voice Ed Cohen for Knicks games on the MSG Radio Network heard on ESPN New York 98.7 FM. But on recent broadcasts, Brown has been off-air. His role had been filled by a rotating cast of Alan Hahn, Monica McNutt, John Wallace and Wally Szczerbiak.

According to the New York Post, Brown was fired after the network’s human resource department investigated the accusations of verbal harassment.

“MSG Networks and Brendan Brown have decided to part company,” a MSG Networks spokesperson said in a statement. “For the remainder of the season, various personalities, including former Knick John Wallace, will serve as the Knicks radio analyst on the MSG Radio Network on ESPN.”

Brown is a former assistant coach at the college level with Wake Forest and in the NBA with the Memphis Grizzlies. He also served as a regional advance scout for the Knicks before transitioning to the broadcast booth in 2008.

Brown had worked as a broadcaster for the Knicks in a variety of roles since 2008 before succeeding the legendary John Andariese, “Johnny Hoops,” as the team’s lead radio analyst in 2012. Throughout his tenure with the Knicks radio broadcast, Brown has called games alongside Spero Dedes, Mike Crispino and most recently Ed Cohen.

His father, Hubie Brown, is a former Knicks head coach and Hall of Fame broadcaster who continues to call games on ESPN at the age of 89.

[The New York Post; 2021 Madison Square Garden photo at top from Wendell Cruz/USA Today Sports]