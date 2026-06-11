Credit: Kirk Herbstreit

No offense to ESPN’s camera people who capture nearly every angle of every big sports moment, but Kirk Herbstreit may have had the best video of OG Anunoby’s game-winner.

Yes, that Kirk Herbstreit. As Monica McNutt questioned Taylor Swift’s fandom, ESPN’s lead college football analyst from Ohio was quietly sitting courtside at Madison Square Garden for Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs. And regardless of his NBA fandom, Knicks fans should be thankful that Herbstreit was there. Because he shared the best angle of Anunoby’s tip-in.

Incredible experience just being a fan at Game 4 at MSG!

This is why we love sports-Here was my angle for the game winner… @nyknicks down 29 and just kept choppin wood to give themselves a chance at the end-and won it with poise and determination.

Appreciate Mark Shapiro for… pic.twitter.com/5eURvViraE — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) June 11, 2026

“Incredible experience just being a fan at Game 4 at MSG!” Herbstreit posted on social media when sharing the video. “This is why we love sports.”

Everything about this video is incredible. Beginning with Anunoby calling for the ball from behind the three-point line, watching him crash the boards before reaching for the tip-in off Brunson’s missed shot, and then seeing Larry David and the fans around Herbstreit celebrating the unimaginable comeback.

The Knicks were down by 29 points in the third quarter of Game 4 before battling back to pull off the greatest comeback in NBA Finals history, completed by Anunoby’s go-ahead tip-in with 1.2 seconds remaining. Regardless of what happens in this series, Anunoby’s tip-in will be remembered as a great play in Knicks history. But if the Knicks close out the series to win their first championship in 53 years, Anunoby’s tip-in will be remembered as one of the best plays in NBA history and might even be worthy of a statue somewhere in or around Madison Square Garden.

And while Breen’s “It’s good, it’s good, it’s good!” call should forever be remembered in conjunction with the play, it was Herbstreit who gave us the best view of what will become an iconic bucket.