Mike Brown speaking with reporters minutes before being first by the Kings Photo Credit: Fox 40 in Sacramento, Sean Cunningham on X
NBABy Reice Shipley on

A day after losing their fifth-straight game, the Sacramento Kings decided to part ways with head coach Mike Brown. But the timing of the firing was a bit odd, to say the least.

Despite the loss, which came in dramatic fashion after the Kings allowed a four-point play in the final moments, it appeared as if it would be business as usual on Friday morning for the Kings. The team went through their practice as usual before having Brown speak to the media as planned.

However, just minutes later, Brown was relieved of his duties as acting head coach of the Kings, first reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania.

It’s unclear whether Brown was let go because of something he said on Friday, the team’s struggles throughout the season, the collapse on Thursday night, or a mix of all of these things. But it sure seems like the smart thing for the Kings to do would be to have let him go ahead of Friday’s practice if their mind was already made up.

We saw a similar situation in the NFL in November when the Chicago Bears parted ways with head coach Matt Eberflus after letting him talk to the media hours prior, which of course resulted in Bears executives receiving a ton of flack for the timing of the move.

This is perhaps even worse considering Brown was let go just minutes after finishing up his media availability. Especially when you consider Brown is a coach who did experience plenty of success in Sacramento, ending a 16-year playoff drought for the organization in the 2022-23 season.

It’s fair to argue that Brown deserved far better than to be let go minutes after speaking to the media. So it will sure be interesting to see whether there are critics that emerge about how this was handled by the Kings.

[Shams Charania on X, Matt George on X]

About Reice Shipley

Reice Shipley is a staff writer for Comeback Media that graduated from Ithaca College with a degree in Sports Media. He previously worked at Barrett Sports Media and is a fan of all things Syracuse sports.

View all posts by Reice Shipley