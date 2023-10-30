Credit: NBA

Last week, Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS brand entered the sports world with a launch on men’s apparel featuring endorsers Nick Bosa, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Neymar Jr.

As is often the case with all things Kardashians, it was only a matter of time until the empire continued to grow. And on Monday, that’s exactly what happened as the NBA announced a new partnership with SKIMS, making the brand the “official underwear partner of the NBA, WNBA and USA Basketball.”

“I am incredibly proud of SKIMS partnership with the NBA, as it is a reflection of SKIMS growing influence on culture,” Kardashian, SKIMS’ co-founder and creative director, said in a statement. “Together, SKIMS and the NBA will connect people of all backgrounds through fashion, sport, and talent, and I look forward to seeing the partnership thrive.”

As for what the partnership actually means, a release noted “fans will see the partnership come to life at future marquee events, including NBA All-Star and the NBA In-Season Tournament.” SKIMS will also be featured in on-court virtual signage during NBA and WNBA national broadcasts, in addition to the leagues’ official social and digital platforms.

Jokes aside — hey, have you heard that the Kardashian sisters have dated a handful of NBA players? — it’s interesting to see the league find new ways to manufacture revenue. A Sports Business Journal list of the NBA’s league-level partnerships that was published in December 2021 doesn’t mention an official underwear partner, meaning that this deal is essentially “found business” for the league.

While some partnerships — Nike, 2KSports, Panini — have a direct impact on the NBA’s players and the products they’re a part of, others — AT&T, CarMax, LegalZoom — are more obscure.

SKIMS, meanwhile, appears to fall somewhere in the middle. Players won’t be outfitted in the brand’s underwear as a part of the deal. But considering the brand’s growing popularity, it also wouldn’t be a surprise to see that change, thus adding to its increasing marketability.

[NBA]