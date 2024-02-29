Dec 11, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

It’s not every day that a world class athlete gets compared to the Pillsbury Doughboy, but Keyshawn Johnson did just that with Luka Dončić.

LeBron James is approaching 40,000 career points with no end in sight as the 39-year-old continues adding to his all-time scoring record. With LeBron appearing destined to eventually surpass 45,000 points, it prompted Keyshawn Johnson and Skip Bayless to ponder who might be next in line to break the record Thursday morning on Undisputed.

Dončić is just 25 years old, he already has more than 10,000 career points and is averaging more than 34 per game this season. But Johnson and Bayless were quick to dismiss Dončić, citing his dough-ish figure.

Keyshawn says Luka won’t catch LeBron’s NBA scoring record looking like the ‘Pillsbury Doughboy’ pic.twitter.com/N5k3RfYJqn — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 29, 2024



“You can’t even begin to think that a Luka could catch him,” Johnson said. “Cause it’s not gonna happen. Luka’s scoring, but first of all, Luka’s looking like the Pillsbury Doughboy. And that dude [LeBron] look like a goddess [sic].”

“I agree,” Bayless added of Johnson’s “Pillsbury Doughboy” assessment of Dončić.

Luka’s weight has been an issue throughout his career, with the Dallas Mavericks asking him to shed some pounds at times. But Pillsbury Doughboy? Yikes. He’s averaging more than 37 minutes per game and leading the league in scoring. I haven’t poked Luka’s belly to see if he says ‘Hoo-Hoo!’ but even when the MVP candidate was at his heaviest, “Pillsbury Doughboy” seems harsh.

But Johnson and Bayless are right. Not about the Pillsbury Doughboy thing, but they’re right about the fact that Luka won’t be catching LeBron’s scoring record. Luka admitted as much last year when he was asked about passing LeBron and said, “no way because I’m not playing that much.”

[Undisputed]