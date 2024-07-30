Photo credit: FS1

After getting called out by Kevin Durant on social media, Keyshawn Johnson is advising the NBA superstar to stop paying attention to what people are saying.

During Monday’s episode of FS1’s Undisputed, Johnson made the point to Skip Bayless that their co-host Paul Pierce would have fared similarly to Durant if he teamed up with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green on the Golden State Warriors during the prime of his career. The clip got back to Durant after Awful Announcing posted it on social media and the NBA star responded by taking a shot at Johnson.

“If the Jets would’ve took Jonathan Ogden, Marvin Harrison, Ray Lewis, or Eddie George number 1 they would’ve been better off,” Durant wrote on social media. “I hate hypotheticals.”

Durant was referencing the New York Jets selecting Johnson with the first overall selection in the 1996 NFL Draft. And after he was called out by Durant Monday afternoon, Johnson responded Tuesday morning on Undisputed.

.@keyshawn has a message for Kevin Durant after ripping him for his Warriors take: “Stop worrying about what people are saying.” pic.twitter.com/OTZbcHfcLa — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) July 30, 2024



“I typically don’t pay attention to certain things when people talk, I’m built different,” Johnson said. “I’m a different human being than Kevin Durant.”

Johnson proceeded to sarcastically apologize for having the gall to mention a hall-of-famer like Pierce in the same breath as Durant.

“In my opinion, I don’t believe Kevin Durant even saw the show,” Johnson admitted. “I think somebody gave him the clip and he reacted on it. So, them lame-ass people that gave you that clip and that you talked to, they should give you all the information. Because I ain’t never had a bone to pick with Kevin Durant. We different. We so different it ain’t even funny. Cause I’m not sitting around having burner phones worrying about what people talking about. I’m not worrying about that. That’s the least of my worries as a player.”

A couple of things on that. First of all, kudos to Durant for not being shy about his affinity for burner accounts, and for never hesitating to call people out with his personal account. Durant might be too online, but credit him for being open about it. And because Durant is so online, he doesn’t need any lame-ass people to show him a clip, he seeks them out on his own time.

Secondly, Johnson joined the Awful Announcing Podcast earlier this year and was asked whether he was the type of player who heard what the media was saying, or if he attempted to ignore the headlines. According to Durant, players who claim they ignore what’s being said about them are lying.

“They’re lying. They’re lying crock of sh*ts,” Johnson told Awful Announcing. “They’re sitting up lying. We read everything. We read it all. We see it all. We see everything you say.”

And Johnson still sees at least some of what gets written about him in his second career as a member of the media. Earlier this year, Johnson certainly saw the reaction to video of him saying “yay” in response to Jamal Murray’s injury during the NBA playoffs. Despite those examples of paying attention to certain things when people talk, Johnson, would like Durant to log off.

“I’m a Kevin Durant fan,” Johnson insisted. “But what he’s not gonna do is talk slick to me. That’s what you’re not gonna do.”

