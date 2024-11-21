Kevin Harlan on “What the Football.” (What the Football on YouTube.)

A big discussion around the upcoming changes to the NBA’s broadcast packages for the 2025-26 season and beyond is what will happen for many long-time NBA on TNT figures. Significant further clarity arose there this week following news that TNT Sports had cut a deal with the league to settle its court claim over its “matching option,” with that leading to them retaining highlights and other rights, and also a side deal with ESPN where Inside The NBA will be broadcast on that network’s platforms (but with many remaining details to be determined) and where TNT Sports will pick up significant other content from ESPN (especially Big 12 college football games that had been only airing on ESPN+). But there’s still uncertainty around some TNT Sports figures, and that includes game broadcasters like Kevin Harlan.

Harlan has been a key play-by-play voice for TNT since joining their then-parent company Turner Sports in the 1990s. And that’s addition to his many other gigs, including NFL for CBS and Westwood One and NCAA basketball for CBS and TNT Sports. He’s received plenty of plaudits for his work in basketball and beyond, including his third National Sports Media Association Sportscaster of the Year honor this year.

It seems likely many of the networks that will have live-game NBA rights in 2025-26 (ESPN/ABC, NBC, and Amazon) might have some interest in bringing in figures like Harlan. But, during a wide-ranging appearance on the What the Football podcast with Suzy Schuster and Amy Trask this week, he said he hasn’t locked in anything yet. Harlan said he and his wife Ann will have much to discuss there if they do get offers elsewhere, but right now, he’s focused on doing the best job he can for TNT Sports during their last season with live NBA rights.

Harlan also spoke about how he’s happy to see many TNT Sports’ employees jobs’ preserved with this deal, whether that’s with continuing to work on Inside The NBA for its new homes and/or pivoting to working on other TNT Sports properties (including those new CFB games). Here’s that clip, with Harlan’s comments on his own future starting around 1:05:

“And then there are some of us who are just finishing out their contract. We’ll let the things happen the way they’re supposed to happen. Sometimes I think in this business, if you try to manufacture too much, it ends up backfiring. Sometimes you leave and it’s not as nice where your new address is. Sometimes, a change is needed.

“Luckily, I’ve got a very smart wife who’s right with me as we take a look at what’s out there. And we’ll hopefully have decisions to make. But right now, I’m with TNT, and I’ve got a full schedule of games right through the Eastern Conference Finals. We’ll look forward to that and try to finish strong, for a company that’s held the rights to the NBA for almost four decades. And I’ve been there, this is my 30th year at TNT doing games.

“And when I got there, I worked with Dick Stockton and Verne Lundquist, and then I was a teammate with Marv Albert. So I’ve worked with legends in this business. And there’s not a day that goes by that I haven’t felt incredibly grateful for the chance they took on me to join that group in 1996.”

It’s interesting to see Harlan discuss this this way, especially with his comments on how focused he is on finishing strong for TNT rather than worrying too much about what’s next. This largely fits with what he’s previously said on this front, but those past comments came while there was still a chance of TNT keeping live NBA games going forward. It’s notable to hear him weighing in on this now that the broadcast situation is more settled.

Given the widespread love for his NBA calls, it certainly seems like Harlan will get further opportunities. But he’s also quite right that “Sometimes you leave and it’s not as nice where your new address is.” We’ll see what happens with him, but his candor here is definitely appreciated.

