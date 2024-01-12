Photo credit: TNT

Kevin Harlan is no stranger to being around celebrities and superstar athletes, but standing in the presence of Bob Costas and Al Michaels hit differently.

Harlan and Reggie Miller were on the call for the Lakers-Suns matchup on TNT in Los Angeles Thursday night. And at the start of the third quarter, the broadcast took a trip down celebrity row.

Al Michaels and Bob Costas are among the celebrities in the building for the Suns-Lakers game. “When you have Al Michaels and Bob Costas in the same building, that’s the Mount Rushmore. That’s the Mount Rushmore of broadcasters.” – Kevin Harlan 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/ijlVklCH0s — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 12, 2024



“We’ve got legends in the building,” Miller said as the camera flashed to Costas and Michaels.

“That’s my idol right there,” Harlan said of Costas before the broadcaster began to similarly fawn over Michaels. “Oh my gosh! That’s my other idol!”

Miller noted they were both nervous and “trembling a little bit” when “Mr. Costas” walked over to say hello. “Can you believe I’m talking to Bob Costas?” Harlan said as TNT played video of Harlan, Costas and Miller laughing and chatting before the game.

“When you have Al Michaels and Bob Costas in the same building, that’s the Mount Rushmore,” Harlan continued. “That’s the Mount Rushmore of broadcasters.”

Michaels and Costas may have dealt with some criticism on social media over the last two years, but even their biggest critics would have to agree they belong on the Mount Rushmore of broadcasters. And Harlan is not too far removed from that same Mount Rushmore. It was endearing to hear Harlan, a superstar broadcaster in his own right, appear so genuinely starstruck and excited to see his idols, even though this wasn’t their first time meeting. Every sports fan, broadcaster or aspiring announcer can relate.

[NBA on TNT]