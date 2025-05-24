Photo Credit: TNT

As good of an announcer as Kevin Harlan is when things are going according to plan, he’s even better when things go awry. Harlan showed off his adaptability during Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals while calling a wild sequence between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks.

Things started when a loose ball appeared to be destined for TNT’s desk of Harlan, Reggie Miller and Stan Van Gundy, only to be saved by Jalen Brunson. Brunson’s save turned into a perfect pass, as teammate Josh Hart retrieved the loose ball and scored on an uncontested layup for the Knicks. The Pacers, though, quickly moved the ball down the court. That led to a layup by Obi Toppin, which was only lightly contested.

“That’s what I’m talking about,” Miller said. “Good action right there.”

Harlan’s response might have him turning up in some unusual searches.

“I’m wet. I’m dirty. Stuff all over the place and here comes Brunson again,” Harlan exclaimed.

Brunson subsequently missed a three-point shot, and a foul on the ensuing rebound gave viewers a chance to see what made Harlan wet and dirty.

Replays showed that when Brunson saved the ball from going out of bounds, he went into the TNT desk. That knocked some papers and, presumably, a beverage, off the desk.

Harlan then thanked a fan sitting nearby, who was helping clean the area.

“See, Knick fans are some of the best fans in the league,” he said. “Thank you, sir.”

“Yes, they are,” Miller replied. “You gotta love these Knicks fans.”

Harlan won a 2024 Awfulies Award for the best play-by-play announcer. We won’t presume to predict what will happen when it comes time to award the 2025 Awfulies.

That said, calls like this will make Harlan tough to beat.