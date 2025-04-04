Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

When it comes to adding excitement as a play-by-play announcer to sports telecasts, Kevin Harlan is the gold standard. And he proved it once again during TNT’s broadcast of the Golden State Warriors visiting the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night.

Harlan has had a hectic month bouncing back and forth between NBA and college basketball duties for TNT and CBS Sports, but his energy and stamina levels have shown no sign of falling off.

That was on full display late in the fourth quarter on Thursday as the two teams traded back-to-back-to-back clutch three-pointers – first by Steph Curry, then by LeBron James, and finally by Brandin Podziemski.

With each basket, Harlan dropped one of his signature lines, shouting, “GOOOOOOOOD. ” With each successful make from downtown, the shouts got louder and more enthusiastic.

THIS SEQUENCE LATE IN LA 🤯 Curry 3.

LeBron 3.

Podz 3.

Reaves 3. Kevin Harlan is being put to WORK 😂 pic.twitter.com/5gvzflFp8q — NBA (@NBA) April 4, 2025

By the end, broadcast partner Reggie Miller asked if Kevin Harlan would ever get tired of shouting “GOOOOOD,” to which the play-by-play man replied, “NOOOOOOO!” Then, when Austin Reaves made yet another three-pointer, Harlan switched it up and let out a “WOW!”

After Marv Albert’s retirement, Harlan finally got a chance to be a lead NBA voice for a network. However, with the NBA leaving TNT, his future announcing plans with the league are up in the air. He has been linked with Amazon along with Ian Eagle. Hopefully, whatever happens, NBA fans will get to enjoy sequences like this with his special voice at the mic for many years to come.