Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Tariffs have become a daily conversation point in American life these days thanks to the second administration of Donald Trump. And it’s become such a routine talking point that they have now even made it into NBA playoff ad reads from the great Kevin Harlan.

Harlan is the king of ad reads. He doesn’t just read a script that is handed to him to soullessly blast out a promo for a new television show or a sports betting promotion. He gives it personality. He gives it feeling.

The same was true when he read an ad for an NBA iD playoff challenge with a trip to the NBA Draft on the line. He then added, in full announcer voice, “NO TARIFFS INVOLVED.” He could barely finish the spot before breaking out in laughter.

“Members in the US and Canada who complete the challenge have the chance at a trip to the NBA Draft. NO TARIFFS INVOLVED.” – Kevin Harlan pic.twitter.com/fusUk3CTn4 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 1, 2025

“I just want our friends north of us to know there’s not a tariff issue that’s a surprise. I just want to make sure we’re informing everybody,” Harlan quipped.

Tariffs, and the ongoing uncertainty around them, have turned much of our economic life and alliances around the world upside down. That has been especially true in Canada, where Donald Trump’s tariffs and his open desire to turn the country into the 51st state upended elections and allowed liberal prime minister candidate Mark Carney to stage a remarkable comeback to win their recent election. Of course, that also played a role in providing some unusually amplified nationalistic juice around the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Hopefully Trump and company don’t try to force Kevin Harlan off the air after his funny tariffs joke. That would definitely cause nationwide protests from basketball fans everywhere.