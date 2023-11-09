Announcer Kevin Harlan

As he approaches his 40th season broadcasting NFL and NBA games, Kevin Harlan seemingly has no plans to slow down.

Speaking to Mike Gill on The Announcers Schedule podcast, the 63-year-old Harlan outlined his plans for the future.

“You know, Mike, first of all, no one recognizes me unless I ask a question or make an order at a restaurant. No one ever recognizes me, and I really can’t think of anything I’d rather do,” Harlan said. “I’m in my early 60s. I’d like to go another 15 years, perhaps.”

Harlan appreciates what he’s been able to do with his career, saying, “I’ve been incredibly fortunate in the business, but handling the NBA, and it continues to grow in popularity, but the people that watch are incredibly detail-oriented, as they are in the NFL. Staying up with these two sports is enough for me.”

Before settling into his current roles with Turner and CBS, Harlan spent time at ESPN, NBC, and FOX. He also has called 13 straight Super Bowls for Westwood One Radio, the most consecutive Super Bowls of any play-by-play man, passing the previously held record of nine by Jack Buck. He also called Final Four games for Westwood One from 2003-07.

The longtime broadcaster’s work on the NBA 2K games since 2005 has also made him synonymous with the league, and it seems like that won’t be changing anytime soon if Kevin Harlan has his way.

[Barrett Sports Media]