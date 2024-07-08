Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Trade rumors have swirled around Kevin Durant this summer, suggesting he might be on the move again. Some NBA reporters even hinted the Phoenix Suns could be trading him. However, Suns owner Mat Ishbia shut down those rumors on social media, publicly backing Durant and criticizing the media for fueling speculation.

It’s important to note that there’s no concrete proof Durant wants out of Phoenix. And Ishbia’s firm stance is seemingly due to his frustration with some of what he perceives as unfounded rumors.

Despite being very online, Durant hasn’t publicly addressed the trade rumors. But during an exclusive interview with Yahoo Sports following Team USA’s first practice, he did break his silence, acknowledging the media’s role in perpetuating these narratives.

“You could just press the ‘KD want to leave’ button anytime you want some attention,” Durant tells Vincent Goodwill.

“Yes, it’s a button. What else is gonna get people going around this time? Besides, ‘Oh, the journeyman is leaving again.’ That story is always gonna hit.”

That story Durant is referring to is when trade rumors involving his name gained serious traction after a draft night trade. The Houston Rockets acquired multiple future draft picks originally belonging to the Suns. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported this move, which immediately sparked speculation that Houston intended to use these picks to pursue Durant.

The implications of the Rockets landing the Suns’ picks? Houston wants to trade for Kevin Durant and that becomes far easier if they can return the Suns’ picks that they gave up in the Durant deal to the Nets. Suns have said they’re keeping Durant for now, but that could change… — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 26, 2024

Here’s how Goodwill put it into context in his story:

The genesis of this conversation stemmed from draft night, when rumors began to bubble about Durant — who’s barely spent over a full season with the Phoenix Suns — and teams calling for him. The Suns have three maximum salary players, and with the new luxury tax aprons that penalize the big spenders, some began to posit the Suns could be ready to move off Durant for future draft capital. The Houston Rockets were mentioned as a team who would be a suitor. And Durant, who’s frequently online, saw the rumblings.

“It’s hard not to hear what they got to say about you,” Durant said. “Because especially when you could just make up lies and everybody gonna believe you.”

Durant vehemently denied the trade rumors, calling them “lies.”

“So for somebody to say, ‘Phoenix wants to get out of the KD (business),’ I’m sitting here like, where is this coming from?” Durant adds. “It bothers me that people lie like that and that the audience eats up the headline. I get sad when people buy into lies and just make up s***.

“It’s bigger than ball at that point for me. I can’t control that. I feel for people. It’s a bad practice to have when you just believe anything, for one. Just believe what you see on TV. And then it’s another bad habit when you’re just lying.”

.@stephenasmith reports that the Suns “want out of Kevin Durant right now.” “Pay no attention to what Phoenix is saying. They want out of Kevin Durant right now. … Houston doesn’t want Kevin Durant, Ime Udoka may want him. … Their plans are more long-range.” pic.twitter.com/JpuJDdNWPj — First Take (@FirstTake) June 26, 2024

Based on the timing and content of his comments, it’s strongly implied that Durant is taking aim at Stephen A. Smith’s report on First Take, claiming the Suns “want out of Kevin Durant right now.” And according to Durant, this constant barrage of negativity goes beyond basketball. It highlights a larger issue of misinformation and the ease with which people believe anything they see online.

“Don’t let that blind you from what I’m doing on the basketball court, because that could irritate you as a fan, ‘Damn, this (guy) leaving again?'” he said.

“Even if I do leave, am I playing good basketball, though? Like, what matters? Does it matter that I got a jersey on or the basketball I’m playing? I want better for the fans. I want them to enjoy the experience. But when you thinking about narratives and lies like that …”

If there were any doubts about Durant’s feelings about talking heads, these remarks to Goodwill don’t leave any room for interpretation. Durant is vehemently shutting down the rumors and calling out the media for creating a toxic environment that prioritizes clicks and drama over truth.

[Yahoo Sports]