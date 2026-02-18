Credit: Lachard Binkley

Kevin Durant is at the center of another NBA controversy related to his use of “burner” accounts on social media.

Almost a decade after Durant’s first set of burner accounts came to light, new allegations surfaced during NBA All-Star weekend regarding even more controversial comments made by an account on X that appeared to belong to Durant.

With Houston back from the All-Star break, Durant offered his first public explanation for what appears to be a long digital paper trail of dissing teammates behind the supposedly anonymous burner.

The account, @gethigher77, was allegedly used by Durant to insult teammates and provide private details about his teams in group chats with other users.

The account follows many NBA commentators and fans of Durant’s past teams. Its header image, a photo of an owl, was posted by Durant’s public account shortly after the @gethigher77 account was created. And numerous NBA content creators have come forward with stories of seeing Durant send similar messages over the years.

Houston Chronicle reporter Varun Shankar asked Durant on Wednesday after Rockets practice what his response was to the allegations — and whether the account belonged to him.

Durant did not directly answer the question.

“I know you’ve gotta ask these questions, but I’m not going to get into Twitter nonsense,” Durant responded. “I’m just here to focus on the season, keep it pushing.”

Asked about his teammates’ response to the alleged burner scandal, Durant demurred again.

“My teammates know what it is. We’ve been locked in the whole season,” he said. “We’ve enjoyed our break, had a great practice today. Looking forward to this road trip.”

While Rockets fans waited to see how Durant might address the situation, NBA media did not hesitate to cover the story. Perhaps because of Durant’s history with similar behavior or simply because it went viral online, numerous commentators have offered strong reactions to the alleged X messages.

Some have been critical of Durant’s behavior and carelessness, while others have laughed at Durant’s audacity online.

Meanwhile, Durant’s teammate Alperen Sengun and head coach Ime Udoka each also avoided answering questions about the controversy.

So far, the @gethigher77 account remains active and many of the signifiers linking Durant to the account are still public.