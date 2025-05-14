Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Kevin Durant has been one of the more polarizing players in the NBA for most of his career, but he has maintained strong relationships with the national media throughout.

This week, the Pro Basketball Writers Association rewarded him with its annual Magic Johnson Award, “which honors the NBA player who best combines excellence on the court with cooperation and grace in dealing with the media and fans.”

The two-time NBA champion has long been criticized for how he has changed teams and handled his departures. Years ago, Durant was outed for having anonymous “burner” accounts on X, then known as Twitter, where he would defend himself. He was criticized, but it hasn’t stopped him from sharing his perspective and speaking his mind.

Yet even amid a disappointing season for his Phoenix Suns, Durant frequently appeared before the media and discussed the team’s performance. After Durant was shockingly nearly traded to the Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors at the NBA trade deadline in February, he sat for a long session with local media after practice and shared his reaction. In multiple instances when national TV cameras caught him disagreeing with Mike Budenholzer, Durant diffused tensions and explained the disagreements.

In its press release announcing the award, the PBWA also noted Durant lobbying the NBA to reopen locker rooms to the media after the pandemic.

“We’re really pleased to honor KD again,” said PBWA president Howard Beck in a statement. “Kevin has long been one of the NBA’s most thoughtful and accessible stars. He always makes time for reporters, whether for on-the-record interviews or just informal chit-chat, and he never shies away from any topic. He’s as eager to dive into the minutiae of a single play as he is to discuss broader issues facing the league. His passion for the game always comes through. Our members were also really appreciative of Kevin’s public advocacy for reopening locker rooms after the pandemic, recognizing how critical that access is for building trust and rapport between players and journalists.”

Durant is known for interacting with fans directly on X, answering questions or dispelling false rumors. While his rude retorts can occasionally go viral, this is par for the course on social media these days.

In a league where athletes are increasingly secluded and do not embrace the mantle of fan-favorite or “face of the NBA” so easily, Durant remains a strong anchor for the league on and off the court.

The future Hall of Famer previously won the PWBA award for the 2010-11 season.

Durant certainly keeps reporters on their toes who cover him, but clearly, the PBWA writer’s group prefers an athlete who engages with them over one who refuses.