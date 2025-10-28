Screenshot from @Fullcourtpass on X

Kevin Durant was called for an offensive foul during the Houston Rockets’ blowout win over the Brooklyn Nets, and it’s safe to say he didn’t agree.

Late in the third quarter of Houston’s 137-109 win over Brooklyn Monday night, Durant was called for a foul while being defended by Jalen Wilson. With the defender guarding him tight, Durant began his move to the basket by swinging the ball to his right, but inadvertently bumped Wilson in the nose.

Maybe it hurt, but a foul? Houston challenged the call, and Durant could be heard pleading his case to official Ed Malloy during the break in action. As the discussion continued and the camera was moved off Durant, you can hear him use some profanity.

Here’s the foul call Kevin Durant was arguing about https://t.co/R2bD7Q3932 pic.twitter.com/0w4q6KDRMT — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 28, 2025



“He’s gotta back up, he’s standing right in front of me,” Durant can be heard saying before Malloy claimed Wilson wasn’t that close. “Oh my god, you think I reached out and hit him?”

“He’s so close to me, he’s gotta back up once I get into my move…How you telling me, I’m the one playing!” Durant said, followed by a few expletives and what certainly sounds like the n-word before he closed with “fouling out.”

This interaction was not aired on YES Network or Space City Home Network. The Nets and Rockets TV networks were both in a commercial break while Kevin Durant was pleading his case to Malloy. But expletives aside, it probably should have been aired by the networks, because hearing Durant (who is always up for a debate) and Malloy defend their positions was great insight.

The foul was ultimately confirmed after Houston’s challenge, but Durant seems to have a fair gripe. Even if it is technically a foul according to the rule book, Durant should be given enough space to swing the ball over from one side to another. And if Wilson wants to attempt to defend the play with his nose, well, that’s on him, not Kevin Durant.