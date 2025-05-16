Edit by Liam McGuire

Kevin Durant was doing so well.

The Pro Basketball Writers Association rewarded the Phoenix Suns star this week with its annual Magic Johnson Award, “which honors the NBA player who best combines excellence on the court with cooperation and grace in dealing with the media and fans.”

But hot-take artists forming opinions on social media call out to Durant like the Green Goblin mask calling to Norman Osborn. After sparring with Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless on X (formerly Twitter) earlier this NBA season, Durant decided that going after three talking heads was the magic number.

The 35-year-old Durant, who is by all accounts a generational basketball player and poster, saw a take on his timeline he didn’t vibe with. On Thursday’s edition of The Facility, FS1’s Emmanuel Acho had a nearly two-minute rant explaining that the Boston Celtics, who lost Jayson Tatum to an Achilles injury, actually match up better against the New York Knicks without their star.

The Celtics match up better against the Knicks without Jayson Tatum than they do with him. Give me two minutes to show you something you may have missed, and I’ll convince you exactly why: pic.twitter.com/HD0pVeODF3 — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) May 15, 2025

We don’t know whether Durant listened to Acho spew his hot take, but it was already entirely written. In response, Durant claimed that hot-take artists like Acho have “ruined the sport,” like he called out the media’s “ miserable” conversations around the NBA All-Star Game.

Only this time was he willing to tell a media member to stay in their lanes, especially regarding ex-NFLers talking about the NBA. Durant, a die-hard Washington Commanders fan who has a weekly spot on Kay Adams’s Up & Adams show, sure hasn’t been told to stay in his lane by the Emmanuel Achos of the world.

“[You] don’t know what it’s like it between these lines man give it a break,” Durant wrote. “Dudes who quit football early to pursue media talkin mental toughness, cut it out.”

Hot take artist have ruined the sport. Football guys, no disrespect but yall boys need to stay In ya lanes, u don’t know what it’s like it between these lines man give it a break. Dudes who quit football early to pursue media talkin mental toughness, cut it out — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) May 15, 2025

“It’s not a hot take to suggest that [Jaylen Brown] plays a tougher brand of ball than [Jayson Tatum],” Acho replied. “You’re right, I don’t know what it’s like between the lines, and you don’t know what it’s like to take on Adrian Peterson in the open field. That doesn’t nullify your ability to speak on toughness.”

It’s not a hot take to suggest that JB plays a tougher brand of ball than JT. You’re right, I don’t know what it’s like between the lines, and you don’t know what it’s like to take on Adrian Peterson in the open field. That doesn’t nullify your ability to speak on toughness https://t.co/1zgrcM8A59 — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) May 15, 2025

Durant may have won the Magic Johnson Award, but he’s never logging off. Ever.