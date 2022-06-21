In the latest edition of an NBA player responding to a criticism by an analyst on social media, Kevin Durant tweeted about a Charles Barkley comment on Monday.

Barkley’s comment came on Friday’s edition on ESPN’s Get Up. In the segment Barkley said that Durant needed to “win a championship as the bus driver” in order to earn respect from the “old heads” like Barkley. ESPN analyst CJ McCollum disagreed with Barkley and defended Durant, who tweeted out the clip and said that Barkley was “a hatin old head that can’t accept that we making more bread than them.:

All this shit is nasty, another terrible analogy from a hatin old head that can’t accept that we making more bread than them. It’s just timing Chucky, don’t hate the playa https://t.co/43BWSuijjV — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 20, 2022

In short, Durant’s two championships and two Finals MVP awards aren’t enough for Barkley (and even if he drags the Nets to a title and drops 45 a game in the process, that probably won’t be enough either). I don’t know why Durant can’t just rest on his credentials and let Barkley yell at clouds, but here we are.