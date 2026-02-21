Credit: Boardroom; Kirby Lee-Imagn Images (Kevin Durant)

On Saturday morning, Philip Lewis of HuffPost reported that Boardroom, the media venture founded by NBA star Kevin Durant and agent Rich Klieman in 2019, “has eliminated its full editorial team.” Lewis noted that the staff layoffs were “unexpected.”

A few hours later, Boardroom issued a statement explaining that the company “has made the decision to part with three writers.”

The statement added that the decision “was a focused change affecting a small number of roles as [Boardroom doubles down] on original video content.”

“Boardroom has always operated as a non-traditional media brand, and over the past year, we’ve expanded our content and experiences across media and events,” the statement began. “As we enter this next phase, we’re focused on prioritizing the areas that will have the greatest impact on our brand and the community.”

“As part of this evolution, we’ve made the decision to part with three writers,” the Boardroom statement continued. “This was a focused change affecting a small number of roles as we double down on original video content, expand our flagship experiential moments, and invest in our members clubs. We will continue producing our daily newsletter and working with our existing writing team on several strategic editorial iniatives.

“We’re grateful for the work that these writers have done for us over the years and we wish them continued success over their next chapters.”

In a feature about Boardroom in 2022, The Athletic wrote that the company had 25 employees.

So, Boardroom claims to have laid off three writers, but once that kind of activity starts, it’s always very possible there are more to come in the near future. Clearly, Boardroom is focused on its video content going forward and taking advantage of its strong followings on social media platforms, led by an Instagram account that has over a million followers, a YouTube account that has over 840,000 followers, and a TikTok account that has over 500,000 followers.

Boardroom refers to itself as a sports, media, and entertainment brand that is “focused on the intersection of sports and entertainment.”