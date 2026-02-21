Credit; Imagn images, Boardroom

Boardroom, the media venture founded by Kevin Durant in 2019 with agent Rich Klieman, is reportedly shutting down its editorial operations.

Boardroom began as an ESPN+ series in 2018 as the NBA superstar and his business partner promised to give viewers an inside look at the evolution of sports business. From there, Durant and Klieman launched their own standalone media venture in 2019.

From there, the company expanded into podcasts, documentaries, partnerships, social media, and written features. As of 2022, The Athletic ran a feature on the company that shared it was up to a staff of 25 individuals and had grown to the point where it was venturing into sports, business, tech, and even cryptocurrency.

But fast forward to 2026, and like many media ventures, Boardroom has hit a brick wall. According to Philip Lewis of HuffPost, the company has laid off its entire editorial staff in what has been called an “unexpected” move.

The layoff was unexpected and laid-off staff were unable to export their email contacts — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 21, 2026

The layoffs must have truly been unexpected as Boardroom was posting new written content on their website on Friday with multiple pieces published. A new video on sneakers featuring Durant and Klieman was also featured.

Boardroom does host a substantial social media following, touting over a million followers on Instagram and hundreds of thousands more on Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok. However, it’s hard to translate that following into something more meaningful as a website and one-stop-shop when you are trying to be everything for everyone. Boardroom started with a narrow view into the sports business world, but quickly moved on to try to conquer all forms of new and old media. Just last August they were touting a magazine launch, for instance.

Without a true focus, it’s understandable why Boardroom finds itself in the same space as many new media ventures that have come and gone before it. Even those backed by the most influential people with the deepest pockets have found that allure of star power, access, and culture isn’t enough to prevent a slow drift into the empty void.