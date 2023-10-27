Photo credit: TNT

The Inside the NBA crew is a close-knit group, which is part of why basketball fans love them so much. But Kenny Smith drew a line in his relationship with Charles Barkley Thursday night.

After the Lakers beat the Suns 100-95 Thursday night, Smith attempted to highlight the fact that Devin Booker and Bradley Beal were not in the lineup for Phoenix. But Smith struggled to get the words out of his mouth as he was overcome by a bit of a cough.

The love Charles Barkley has for Kenny Smith is real pic.twitter.com/EUfgd096Jo — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 27, 2023

“You alright?” Barkley quickly asked with a concerned look on his face before making his own point that Phoenix couldn’t score in the second half. But Barkley quickly transitioned back to checking in on Smith. “What, you need mouth to mouth or something?”

Remember this the next time someone says something along the lines of, ‘It’s just sports, we’re not saving lives.’ We’re not even a full week into the NBA season and Barkley is already looking to save a life on live TV.

“Easy,” said Smith, who seemed oddly unappreciative of Barkley’s offer. “Don’t get excited over there.”

But Barkley was genuinely concerned for his longtime teammate on Inside the NBA. “I don’t want you to die choking to death on TV,” he added.

“It’s alright, it’s alright, I’m not choking!” Smith insisted, but even if he was and Barkley was his only hope, “Let me die.”

Barkley didn’t just call for a producer or someone off camera to come help Smith, he was ready and willing to do the grunt work himself. This is why the people love Barkley, and this is why everyone hates it when he claims his retirement is rapidly approaching despite recently signing a 10-year contract with Warner Bros. Discovery. Barkley is genuine and he truly cares.

[Inside the NBA]