Photo Credit: TNT

Ja Morant’s celebrations have become a major talking point in the final weeks of the NBA season. After another one on Thursday night, Inside the NBA analysts, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley criticized the Memphis Grizzlies star.

The celebration in question came in the first half of Memphis’ home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Morant, whose “finger gun” celebrations have already earned the attention of the NBA front office (and others), mimed throwing a hand grenade. And while Shaquille O’Neal seemed to enjoy the celebrations, his Inside the NBA castmates saw things differently.

“He has a history that maybe he should leave the celebrations where people might die alone,” Smith said.

Barkley, meanwhile, brought up Morant’s now-former head coach.

“I know one person’s happy right now,” Barkley said. “Taylor Jenkins ain’t got to deal with this crap. He’s gonna get another job and he deserves not having to deal with this immature stuff.”

Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley react to Ja Morant’s hand grenade celebration. “He has a history that maybe he should leave the celebrations where people might die alone.” “I know one person’s happy right now. Taylor Jenkins ain’t got to deal with this crap.” pic.twitter.com/5XBlU1YNtl — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 11, 2025

As Smith said, Morant has a history. In 2023, he posted multiple videos on social media of himself with a gun. Those incidents earned him multiple suspensions and a lot of criticism, including from Barkley.