Credit: NBA

Kenny Beecham has spent the better part of a decade building Enjoy Basketball into something the NBA media landscape mostly wasn’t — positive, fan-first, and deliberately uninterested in the conflict that drives clicks everywhere else.

That philosophy fit in a signoff — enjoy the basketball — and eventually became the name of a company. It was also distinct enough that NBA commissioner Adam Silver took notice last spring, saying the league needed more of what Beecham was doing and less of everything else.

Now, the NBA is bringing him in-house.

The NBA and Enjoy Basketball announced a multi-platform collaboration Tuesday that will see the two sides produce a three-episode original series called the Enjoy the NBA Trivia Show, distributed across the NBA App, NBA TV, and Enjoy Basketball’s YouTube channels. The episodes will feature Beecham alongside Enjoy Basketball talent Pierre Andresen, Mike Heard, and Darrick Miller, fielding basketball trivia questions tied to major games and moments of the NBA season, with viewers able to play along through the NBA App and compare their scores against the creators.

Additionally, Enjoy Basketball talent will make guest appearances on The Association, NBA TV’s weeknight flagship studio program — Beecham appears tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET — and the group will host an alternate telecast called “Enjoy The NBA” for the Pistons-Hornets game on April 10, available on the NBA App and NBA League Pass. They’ll also appear at the NBA Creator Cup during the 2026 Summer League.

For Beecham, this is another step in a run of mainstream partnerships that started when Numbers on the Board and Small Ball launched under Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions and ESPN in early 2024. Last fall, Enjoy Basketball struck a deal with NBC Sports to carry its podcasts on Peacock and NBC Sports NOW, with both shows leaving the Omaha banner to become NBC Sports exclusives. The Charlotte Hornets tapped Enjoy Basketball to produce the first episode of a new all-access series called “Access Granted,” built around the team’s rookie class.

The NBA’s relationship with Kenny Beecham goes back further than any of that. He was part of the league’s original Playmakers Program in 2019, a creator community the NBA launched in 2016 for video producers working at the intersection of basketball and basketball culture. The league has watched him grow from a YouTuber with a consistent mantra into a company that generates over one billion annual content impressions across platforms.

“The NBA App and NBA TV serve as a hub for a wide range of compelling basketball programming, and this collaboration with Enjoy Basketball underscores the NBA’s commitment to celebrating the game and educating fans in new ways,” said Louis Gilbert, NBA associate vice President and strategic content initiatives lead, in a prepared statement. “Kenny Beecham and the Enjoy Basketball team have built an authentic connection with a new generation of fans, and we’re excited to bring that perspective to audiences across NBA platforms.”