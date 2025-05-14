Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

You wouldn’t necessarily expect an NBA head coach whose team is on the brink of elimination to have a lot of nice things to say to the media. But as he accepted the PBWA’s Rudy Tomjanovich Award prior to the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Game 5 matchup against the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Tuesday night, Kenny Atkinson couldn’t help but reflect on his relationship with the press.

“This isn’t us against the press,” Atkinson said while accepting the award, which is presented to a coach each season for his cooperation with the media and fans and excellence on the court. “We’re kinda in this thing together. I learned a lot from you all and that sounds — I don’t know how that sounds — but I do. I read and I listen and I learn.

“I would just say, my 17 years in the league, I was thinking today, it’s almost like how the league has gotten better, how players have gotten better, the media has gotten better. Like, the writing’s better, there’s more great writers, there’s more great podcasters, and there’s just no doubt about it.”

#Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson accepts the Rudy Tomjanovich award for the 24-25 season from @ChrisFedor and the @ProHoopsWriters with one of the most gracious and kind speeches you’ll ever hear. pic.twitter.com/nFZKGYkvJH — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) May 13, 2025

Atkinson proceeded to reveal that he spends one hour each day consuming NBA-related content, including written stories and podcasts. And he admitted that doing so has made him “a better coach,” high praise from the reigning NBA Coach of the Year who just led his team to the best regular-season record in the Eastern Conference.

“You guys do your homework and you see things that we don’t see,” the 57-year-old said. “And if you’re a coach in you in this league, my advice would be make sure you read, read about your subject. And there’s so many great writers out there. So many great podcasts. I just wish I had more time. It really should be three hours every week because I’ve gotten better.”

Atkinson ended his acceptance speech by acknowledging the bond he’s built with the reporters in the room and the sacrifices they’ve made to cover the league. He wrapped things up with a bit of levity, stating, “all right, now you can tell me what a crappy job I’m doing down 3-1.”

To that end, the Cavs’ season would come to a disappointing end a few hours later as the Pacers earned series-clinching 114-105 victory in Cleveland. Still, Kenny Atkinson’s comments and genuine appreciation of the media provided a breath of fresh air, especially in contrast to how other NBA head coaches have handled their own media responsibilities.