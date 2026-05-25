Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks have a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals and are one win away from their first NBA Finals appearance since 1999. It’s been a disheartening series for the Cavs and their fans, with a particularly disappointing showing in a 121-108 loss in Saturday night’s Game 3. However, Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson is keeping things positive as Cleveland hopes to become the first team in NBA history to overcome a 3-0 deficit.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Atkinson alluded to how the Cavs have “analytically” won two of the three games so far in the Eastern Conference Finals, noting how analytics viewed the expected score for each game.

“Analytically… We’re two out of three in the expected (score)… We’ve won two out of the three,” Atkinson said.

“I know you’re looking confused… But if you believe in process and all that… Take that layer,” Atkinson told the media.

“I think last night, it was, the expected score was like one point or two,” Atkinson continued. “Us shooting way below expected, them shooting way over. I know no one wants to hear that. I think you guys like hearing it. The general public… everyone’s outcome-based. Sure. I get that too.”

Those comments quickly went viral, and here’s a look at how the sports media world has reacted:

After this quote, Kenny Atkinson to me: “You’re looking at me like I’m crazy.” #knicks https://t.co/HnYRi9Ncbn — Zach Braziller (@NYPost_Brazille) May 24, 2026

Is this the most fireable worthy quote ever? https://t.co/Ks7nLtNxgk — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) May 24, 2026

What has our game come too! I remember when we use to just play basketball and took what the defense gave us and just enjoyed getting the bucket. The beauty and choreography was unreal. Now a coach is saying they are up 2-1 analytically although actually down 3-0. 🤷🏾 https://t.co/cL4IUoaacR — Eddie A Johnson (@Jumpshot8) May 24, 2026

Gotta fire him before Game 4. https://t.co/L5ctwzcVfa — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) May 24, 2026

Tears of a clown. Loser’s lament. “Analytics are like a lamppost to a drunk person… you can lean on them but they won’t get you home.” -Josh Hart Knicks by 20 tomorrow night. https://t.co/7qWimhD5nd — Adam Schein (@AdamSchein) May 24, 2026

Me every Monday when I start my diet and have egg whites for breakfast, salad for lunch and McDonald’s for dinner. https://t.co/KObTxevM5G — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) May 25, 2026

The Cavs need to put a gag order on Kenny Atkinson/fire him https://t.co/ljB5jhAxB2 — KFC (@KFCBarstool) May 24, 2026

Even if the analytics claim that’s the case, it’s not the sort of thing Cavs fans want to hear as their team faces a deficit that literally no team in NBA history has overcome. If the team is slumping in the middle of the regular season, and the expected numbers suggest better results should be ahead? Sure, trust the process.

But trailing 3-0 in the conference finals, and one day after the Cavs lost by 13 points in what was essentially a must-win game at home? Those comments to the media definitely won’t go over well.

Atkinson even claimed to understand that Cavs fans won’t like hearing that, so he should have simply not said anything.