Credit: ESPN

On Thursday, the NBA fined the Utah Jazz and the Indiana Pacers for violating its player participation policy, citing “conduct detrimental to the league.”

The league fined the Jazz $500,000 and the Pacers $100,000 for perceived attempts to tank and lose intentionally to improve their draft lottery odds.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver also said in a press release that the league is seeking “to implement further measures to root out this type of conduct.”

While the fines are significant, ESPN NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins doesn’t think they went anywhere near high enough.

“I wish Adam Silver would’ve fined them $5M for disrespecting the game of basketball. Let’s stop being nice about it and throwing out the word ‘tanking.’ No, it’s actually throwing games.” —@KendrickPerkins weighs in on the Jazz and Pacers being fined for sitting healthy players… pic.twitter.com/GoTP7vfQO2 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 13, 2026

“I wish Adam Silver would find them $5 million for disrespecting the game of basketball. Let’s stop being nice about it and throwing out the word ‘tanking.’ No, it’s actually throwing games. You’re trying to throw games to lose games. Think about that for a second. In one of the best sports in the world, in a competitive sport, you’re teaching to try to lose games.

“I would have fined their ass more for messing up because as a competitor… You mean to tell me you go walk in the locker room after all you’ve been through to get to the NBA and be okay with going out there and saying, ‘I’m trying to lose a game while you’re on the floor?'”

In a recent game against the Orlando Magic, the Jazz led 94-87 heading into the fourth quarter, but held out several starters for the rest of the game. They eventually lost, 120-117.

Two nights later, the Jazz had an 85-82 lead over the Miami Heat into the fourth quarter and once again sat several of their top players, though they ended up winning 115-111.

Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith responded to the fine in an X post, saying, “Agree to disagree … Also, we won the game in Miami and got fined? That makes sense …” He also included an eye-roll emoji.