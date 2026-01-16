Photo Credit: ESPN

Reports emerged on Thursday that Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga demanded a trade, with Thursday being the first day he was eligible to do so per his contract terms. After starting Golden State’s first 12 games of the season, Kuminga hasn’t played a minute over the last 13 games for Steve Kerr’s squad.

ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins sounded off about the state of the Warriors during Thursday’s edition of NBA Today.

“Can we address the elephant in the room?” Perkins asked. “Look, I’m not talking about me. I’m not talking about me. I’m talking about this dysfunctional organization. Real talk. When you talk about the Golden State Warriors, yes, we’re talking about a team that was a dynasty at a period of time. But since Bob Myers has left that organization, it has been nothing but dysfunctional.”

“Since Bob Myers has left that organization, it has been nothing but dysfunctional.”@KendrickPerkins on the state of the Warriors 🏀 pic.twitter.com/qCzIvnxrz5 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 15, 2026

“When you talk about the breakup with Klay Thompson,” Perkins said. “You talk about this relationship between Steve Kerr and Jonathan Kuminga. I’m starting to question their player development. And they’re doing a disservice to the most important in that organization, in that history of that organization, in Steph Curry, who by the way is averaging 28 points this season.”

“Damn it, what you gonna do?” Perkins continued. “What you gonna do? Out of all the teams that are trying to go compete for a title, they’re not only set up for the now, but they’re set up for the future. The Golden State Warriors don’t have a real future outside of Stephen Curry. So they have to get this right. Right? When it comes down to getting back the right piece for Jonathan Kuminga. It’s just very embarrassing, and it’s a big disappointment when it comes down to talking about this situation with the Golden State Warriors.”

Bob Myers stepped down as the Warriors’ president and general manager in May 2023 after winning four championships and being named NBA Executive of the Year twice with Golden State. He joined ESPN as an NBA analyst in August 2023 before leaving the Worldwide Leader this past October to become the president of sports for Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment. Mike Dunleavy Jr. was promoted to Golden State general manager after Myers’ exit.

The Warriors currently have a 23-19 record, eighth in the Western Conference. Last season, Golden State went 48-34 and was knocked out in the conference semifinals by the Minnesota Timberwolves.