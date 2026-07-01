Credit: ESPN 2, Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images, Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA world was turned upside down on Tuesday when ESPN’s senior NBA insider, Shams Charania, broke the news that LeBron James would end his eight-year tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers, hitting the market as an unrestricted free agent for the fourth time in his storied career.

“LeBron James is one of the greatest athletes in history. We will always be thankful for his eight years with the Lakers – including the title he led us to in 2020 under the toughest imaginable circumstances and the countless records he broke in purple and gold,” Lakers governor and minority owner Jeanie Buss said via statement after the news broke.

“We wish him all the best in the future, both on the court and off. He will always be a cherished part of the Lakers family.”

James responded on X to share his appreciation for his time on the West Coast.

No, THANK YOU! Truly a honor to wear the 💜💛 while trying to continuing the greatness & legacies that came before me! Hope I made a few proud during my stint. 🙏🏾🫡👑 https://t.co/RmQ6uvvgv0 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 30, 2026

With James making it clear that he plans to play a 24th season in the NBA, fans, analysts, and pundits have tasked themselves with sorting out what’s next for the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. A late-career title run with the Golden State Warriors and a storybook return to the Cleveland Cavaliers to end his career have emerged as possible options, but no one outside of James’ camp has any real idea of where the 22-time All-Star’s head is at.

ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins has tried to contact the de facto head of that camp, Klutch Sports founder and CEO Rich Paul, for some insight into James’s next move, but to no avail. Now, Big Perk is airing out his irritation with Paul ignoring him.

“Rich Paul, little turtle head snotty nose *ss called me all throughout the season,” Perk said on ESPN. “Every time I’m on TV, I get a text message from him. I’ve been calling him for two days now, and he been ignoring me. We got a problem.”

Kendrick Perkins: “Rich Paul, little turtle head snotty nose ass called me all throughout the season every time I’m on TV I get a text message from him. I’ve been calling him for 2 days now and he been ignoring me. We got a problem” 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/yfzlaZN1Ub — Oh No He Didn’t (@ohnohedidnt24) June 30, 2026

No matter where he winds up to close his career, James’s legacy is undeniable. Ian Eagle even spoke in May about wanting the league to celebrate James with a farewell tour. Still, if Paul’s snub of Perkins is any indication, he’ll have to wait, like everyone else, for the future Hall of Famer to go public with his decision.