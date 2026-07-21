Credit: ESPN

The Miami Heat? The Cleveland Cavaliers? The Philadelphia 76ers? The Golden State Warriors?

Where will LeBron James land in NBA free agency?

Kendrick Perkins has another idea altogether for the unrestricted free agent: ESPN.

On Monday’s edition of NBA Today, the ESPN analyst and 2008 NBA champion made his pitch for James to join the Worldwide Leader.

“I haven’t spoken to LeBron in about a year and a half since he unfollowed me on social media,” Perkins began. “Look, listen. I don’t know where he’s going. I’ve been getting stopped. I was stopped in the airport. I was stopped at [Fanatics Fest]. And everybody’s like, ‘Oh, Perk, I know you know.’ And I was like, ‘No, I don’t.'”

“But it got me to thinking,” Perkins explained. “Since everyone is sitting up here making their pitch, how about I make a pitch for us at NBA Today and ESPN?”

“Hey, bro, you don’t really need to play anymore,” Perkins said. “You don’t need to play anymore. You’re really good at breaking down the game. You have a high IQ for the game of basketball. And I’m pretty sure, I’m pretty sure that over here at the Worldwide Leader, the mouse, we can pay you more than vet minimum.”

“I’m pretty sure that over here at the Worldwide Leader, the mouse, we can pay you more than [the] vet minimum.”@KendrickPerkins has an intriguing pitch for LeBron 😂 pic.twitter.com/zsrBn8VCt6 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 20, 2026

“How about you go ahead and close this chapter of your career, and start you a new one?” Perkins added. “We’re waiting on you, my brother. You see what Tom Brady is doing (with Fox). All GOATs have the transition of doing something great and moving on. Maybe the time is now.”

James, who turns 42 in December, certainly would be a natural — and extremely coveted — fit as an NBA analyst, but incredibly is still a high-level NBA player and is in search of his fifth championship.