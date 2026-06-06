Credit: ESPN

The New York Knicks took a 1-0 series lead into Game 2 of the 2026 NBA Finals on Friday night, and ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins is so confident in the Knicks that he revealed a wild list of five things he’ll do if Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs win the championship.

Perkins, an NBA champion with the Boston Celtics in 2008, explained his list on Friday’s edition of NBA Today, and things got particularly weird at No. 2:

5. Treat San Antonio Zoo employees to a meal.

“Hey, any restaurant around San Antonio; I don’t give a damn if it’s a steakhouse, run the tab up,” Perkins said. “If the San Antonio Spurs win, I will take 10 people from the zoo; employees that work there; I will take them to dinner… We can spend hours there. It’s on me.”

4. Sponsor Spurs fans with VIP treatment to the San Antonio Zoo.

“50 of ’em,” Perkins explained. “Out of my pocket… And I’m talking about everything. The free meals… If they can feed the lions, I’ll pay for that as well.”

3. Wear a Spurs chain for a month.

“I’ve gotta bathe in it,” Perkins said. I’ve gotta take a shower in it. I cannot take it off. I will not take it off.”

2. Eat a raw onion on NBA Today.

Kendrick Perkins vows to eat an entire raw onion on live TV and shave his head if the Spurs win the NBA Finals pic.twitter.com/T93V1oAdfI — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 5, 2026

“I will eat a raw onion on NBA Today,” Perkins announced. “A whole damn onion. A whole damn onion. Listen, I like to up the stakes… I was in my bed rubbing my feet together watching TV, and this man come at me on Twitter. You don’t at me, Mr. Tim Morrow; I’m gonna come at you.”

Can’t wait to take my kids to the San Antonio Zoo @MananaZoo ✅ https://t.co/qdqGaSz7HD — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) June 4, 2026

1. Shave his head and beard.

“If the Spurs win this series and prove me wrong, not only will I honor my bet [to clean up rhino poop], I will do the list of five things that I just highlighted as well,” Perkins said.

Suddenly, many fans who didn’t have a rooting interest in the NBA Finals just became Spurs fans.