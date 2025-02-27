Photo credit: ESPN

After Paul George announced a break from his podcast, Kendrick Perkins is calling on Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart to do the same.

As the Philadelphia 76ers suffer through a disastrous season despite entering the year with championship expectations, George announced he was taking an indefinite leave from his Podcast P. Wednesday afternoon on ESPN’s NBA Today, Perkins said Knicks teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart should do the same with their Roommates Show. While there’s more to it than their team records, it’s worth noting that as of Thursday morning, the 76ers are 20-38 and the Knicks are 38-20.

Perk suggests that Brunson and Hart should take a break from doing the @Roommates__Show podcast pic.twitter.com/BpUKudF4Vz — Oh No He Didn’t (@ohnohedidnt24) February 26, 2025

“Paul George is not the only person that should be taking a break from podcasting during the basketball season,” Perkins said. “I feel like Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart as well need to take a break because if you’re trying to go out and honestly compete for an NBA championship, that should be the only goal. Anything else outside of that is a distraction.

“I wish I would have walked into the 2008 locker room talking about podcasting through the season, or anybody else. There would have been smoke and furniture moving around there. Again, guys need to keep the main thing the main thing. And when you have an opportunity to win a championship, keep the main thing the main thing. Everything else can wait.”

Something seems to be missing with this Knicks team. They’re winning at a better pace than last season, they have more talent and offensive firepower, but their defense has regressed and with that, their identity seems confused. Maybe they need more time to gel, maybe they need to get healthy, or maybe this just isn’t their year, but the solution probably isn’t Brunson and Hart dumping their podcast.

The idea of active players having their own podcast is more prominent than ever, but it’s not new. This has been going on for nearly a decade with JJ Redick launching his first podcast for The Vertical in 2016. Channing Frye, Draymond Green and many others have followed suit. But even before that, players had media obligations and signed up for weekly radio or TV hits. These player-controlled podcasts are just getting more traction and attention than those media hits did.

Players have lives off the court, Perkins obviously knows that. And there are distractions available to players that have the potential to be much more damning than casually hosting a weekly podcast.