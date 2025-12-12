Giannis Antetokounmpo – Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images. Kendrick Perkins – screengrab via ESPN.

The days of Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee may be numbered with the Bucks. And ESPN NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins just wants him to get on with it.

Giannis has been the subject of trade speculation with the Bucks falling out of contention in the Eastern Conference and the injury to Damian Lillard that saw him return to Portland. With little else in the way of assets on the Bucks roster and the championship window seemingly closing, there have been reports that Giannis is looking for a way out. And it’s led to seemingly everyone from Doc Rivers to Brian Windhorst having something to say on the matter.

After the Greek Freak had stayed loyal to Milwaukee in spite of repeated calls for him to go to a big market, it could be understandable that the time has come where he’s done all that he can do with the Bucks and a trade would benefit everybody.

But on the Road Trippin’ podcast with Allie Clifton, Channing Frye, and Richard Jefferson, Kendrick Perkins made it clear that he is not a fan of the way Giannis is going about it. He called the Bucks superstar a “coward” for not stepping up and making his trade demand public.

Kendrick Perkins and Richard Jefferson get heated after Perkins calls Giannis a COWARD “Giannis is a coward, respectfully. Come out and say trade me and stand on it” (Via @RoadTrippinShow) 😳 pic.twitter.com/VkQLmcC5Hg — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) December 12, 2025

“Giannis is a coward. Let’s just call a spade a spade. We wouldn’t be having these conversations, we wouldn’t be having these back and forths wondering, hey you know what, Shams is reporting this, and then all of a sudden Chris Haynes is reporting this, and then Doc Rivers is coming to the podium and he’s saying this, that ‘Giannis we have never had this conversation’ and then Kyle Kuzma reporting that we didn’t have a meeting after this report. All of this is bull—- because Giannis is a coward. And I say that respectfully,” Perkins said.

I’m not sure how any human being can call another human being a “coward” in a respectful manner, but Kendrick Perkins tried to elaborate.

“He doesn’t want to be there and that’s ok. Instead of him just coming out and saying, ‘trade me, trade me, trade me,’ I don’t want to hear it was reported or requested from Brian Windhorst that Giannis went to the front, no, publicly come out and say ‘trade me’ and stand on it. Not him, I’m saying once it comes out they ask you the question, say ‘yes, my time is up’ because I’m tired of it bro,” Perkins added.

Richard Jefferson wasn’t having it. He quickly moved to counteract the take from his podcast co-host and ESPN colleague.

“Who are you, me, her, Channing to tell Giannis how to handle the exit from the team that he won an MVP and a championship and a Finals MVP, who are we to tell him how to handle this?” Jefferson responded. “You’re talking about I’m tired of this. Nobody gives a f—, Giannis doesn’t give a f— what you’re tired about nor should he, respectfully.”

“Why should we give a f— about him every day?” Perkins asked.

“Because we’re covering basketball! Because we’re covering the game,” Jefferson answered.

We might have become a bit numb to Kendrick Perkins going all-in with his bold opinions, but here is one of ESPN’s top NBA analysts calling one of the current greats of the game a coward. That’s one of the more eye-popping quotes that you will see. Granted, the comments were not on ESPN, but they are going to spread far and wide.

It would be fascinating to know if Perkins and Jefferson would be willing to have this kind of debate on national television about Giannis instead of their podcast. Of course, they would just have to cut down on the number of f-bombs.