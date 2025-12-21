Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

It would be fair for Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard to be frustrated this season. The Clippers sit just one game above last place in the Western Conference, and Leonard himself hasn’t exactly been in a great situation personally amid his Aspiration endorsement scandal.

But on Saturday night, there wasn’t much reason for Leonard and the Clips to be upset. The team won against its intra-city rival, the Los Angeles Lakers, rather convincingly. The Clippers took a 15-point lead into halftime, and won by that same margin.

So it wouldn’t make a ton of sense for Leonard to be upset throughout the course of last night’s game. But the two-time NBA champion might’ve had some reporters confused while answering questions after the Clippers’ win.

One eagle-eyed reporter noticed that a shake had spilled near Leonard’s locker and decided to ask the superstar forward about it.

Kawhi Leonard’s shake spilled near his locker and he joked with reporters when asked about it. “I was mad at halftime so I threw my shake. Everywhere. So that’s what happened.” What were you mad at? “Man that’s a lot. Cmon man. Talk about the game. Shit.” When asked again:… pic.twitter.com/Vvmw2GFP0w — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) December 21, 2025

“I was mad at halftime so I threw my shake. Everywhere. So that’s what happened,” Leonard deadpanned.

When the reporter followed up, asking Leonard what he was angry about, Leonard deflected.

“Man that’s a lot. C’mon man. Talk about the game. Sh*t,” he said.

When a different report asked a third time, a frustrated Leonard ended his media availability.

“I’m done. I’m done for the night. I didn’t throw the shake, I just said that.”

The entire situation seems like a misunderstanding. One reporter asked about the spilled shake, and Leonard took the opportunity to give a sarcastic answer. The reporters didn’t detect the sarcasm, and thus didn’t simply move on when Leonard suggested they start talking about the game. So when a third prompt about the shake was given, Leonard decided it was time to leave.

It was a weird back-and-forth from all parties. But at the end of the day, it seems like there was just a communication breakdown between player and reporter.