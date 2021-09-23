This summer, the Philadelphia 76ers had a significant broadcasting hole to fill following the retirement of play by play voice Marc Zumoff. Three months after his departure, the team has reportedly made a decision, tabbing Kate Scott as the new play by play voice for NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Per the Philadelphia Inquirer, Scott is expected to work with returning analyst Alaa Abdelnaby, and there will not be a courtside reporter after NBC’s cost cutting last summer de-emphasized reporting outside the booth.

The Sixers announced Scott’s hiring on Thursday.

a new chapter in sports broadcasting is about to begin! welcome to Philly, @KateTScott ? pic.twitter.com/fUTmPWnkmE — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) September 23, 2021

In 2016, Scott called a pair of 49ers preseason games on the radio, and began to call some college football games on the Pac-12 Network in 2017. This year has been a big one for her career, calling a Warriors game on the radio in March, making her Olympics debut for NBC over the summer and calling basketball, and becoming the voice of a weekly college football game for Learfield IMG (working with Mike Golic). She also cohosted 95.7 The Game’s morning show, The Morning Roast, which she left last month.

Scott will be the second woman to serve as the regular play by play broadcaster for an NBA team. Last week, the Milwaukee Bucks hired Lisa Byington as their new play by play voice.

[Philadelphia Inquirer]